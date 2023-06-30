Scuba diver touches oarfish. People say, ‘leave it alone’

The chance to watch aquatic animals up close and even take pictures of various creatures while diving underwater is an amazing experience. However, there are certain things that one should remember while on such adventures. And one of the most important ones among them is to ensure not to disturb the wildlife. A video shared on Reddit has sparked a discussion on just that and has also left people angry. The video shows a scuba diver touching an oarfish. Netiens took to the comments section to say how that is not ok to do and also advises the diver to ‘leave it alone’.

The image shows a scuba diver touching an oarfish. (Screengrab)

“Scuba divers find oarfish,” reads the caption of the video. Though originally posted on TikTok, the video received several reactions after being reshared on Reddit.

What does the video show?

The clip opens to show a few divers swimming underwater while an oarfish in front of them vertically glides through water. One of the divers gets close to the fish and also touches it. To which, the aquatic shakes and moves a little. What is, however, interesting to watch is the reflection of the diver’s hand on the shiny skin of the fish.

Take a look at the video of the oarfish and diver:

The video was posted about ten hours ago. Since being shared, it has accumulated more than 40,000 upvotes and the numbers are quickly increasing. Additionally, the video has gathered tons of comments from people and Reddit users didn’t hold back while expressing their opinions.

Here’s what Reddit users said about the diver touching an oarfish:

“Just leave the guy alone,” posted a Reddit user. “You're causing it anxiety and discomfort,” added another. “Imagine you’re just chillin in the ocean and suddenly a pack of hairless apes with masks and artificial fins just comes out of no where and starts touching you. I’d be pretty anxious too,” joined a third. “Why touch? Leave it alone,” wrote a fourth.