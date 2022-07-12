'Searching how to spell engineer': Netizens react to Google's word-related tweet

There are certain spellings in English that confuse us even if we spell them right. And, when in doubt about whether we have spelt the word correctly or not, we turn to Google. If you also have the same habit, then here's a post by the tech giant that you will relate to. Shared on Twitter, the post by Google asks people to share a word they use regularly but search it before using it. The share has resonated with the netizens who reacted to the post with different words in the comments that puzzle them.

"What word do you use all the time but still have to search to make sure you're spelling it right?" wrote Google from its official Twitter handle.

Take a look at the post below:

Since being shared a few hours ago, the tweet has racked up more than 1,200 likes. It has also amassed over 80 retweets. People have also taken to the comments section to share words that confuse them.

"I'm a data modelling engineer, but I'm always searching how to spell engineer," commented an individual. "I sometimes get confused between 'achieve' or 'acheive', "commented another. "Field. I always have to look it up," shared a third. "Bridezilla, frenemy, anonymuncule and futiliter," posted a fourth.