Secret the dog plays hopscotch perfectly, practises for 'Squid Game'. Watch

“Secret practicing for next year's Squid Game,” said the caption to this video where Australian Shepherd doggo Secret, is seen showcasing her pro-level hopscotch skills.
Secret the doggo, after successfully completing a game of hopscotch in preparation for ‘Squid Game’.(instagram/@my_aussie_gal)
Published on Nov 06, 2021 11:14 AM IST
By Sohini Sengupta

Humans with pets, especially dogs, often find themselves confused as to how to help them better channel their energy and keep them entertained all year round.

But for Instagram's famous ‘hooman’ and doggo duo - Mary and Secret, respectively - this is absolutely no hurdle at all. Now, Secret has learned how to play hopscotch and is doing so perfectly on the beat and stepping on the numbered squares at the correct time and even with the right pauses!

“Secret practicing for next year's Squid Game,” said the caption to this video where Australian Shepherd doggo Secret, is seen showcasing her pro-level hopscotch skills.

Mary added that she is “always looking for new games to keep Secret entertained on these rainy fall days”

She concluded the caption by saying, “hopscotch has been a really fun challenge for her!” - knowing fully well and confident in the fact that her talented and playful pooch has aced this game already and is on to newer challenges.

Watch the fun-filled video right here:

Since being posted late in October, this video has received more than two lakh likes and many views, comments and reshares.

“So cute! I love her,” read a comment. “She is so bright!'' observed another Instagram user.

“Her little hops” read a third - followed by a generous amount of crying emojis to show exactly how precious this little dog is.

Is your heart full enough to start your day the right way?

