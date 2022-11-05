Security guard interrupts cheerleading performance. Video shows what happens next

There are certain videos on the Internet that are both amusing and amazing to watch. Those are the videos that often leave people to a huge smile on their faces. Just like this clip posted on Instagram that shows a security guard joining the performance of a group of cheerleaders.

The video was posted on the Instagram page by digital content creator Beach Galloway. “When the security man won’t get out of the way,” reads the caption posted along with the video.

The clip opens to show a security guard standing in front of a group of cheerleaders. Eventually, he bumps into one of them. The performer angrily leaves the group and what happens after that makes it clear that it is all a performance. The security guard goes on to take her place and joins the others in their routine. The video ends with the cheerleaders clapping for him and the crowd cheering.

Take a look at the video:

The video was shared five days ago. Since being posted, the clip has accumulated more than 2.4 lakh views. The share has also received close to 11,000 likes. People posted various comments while reacting to the video.

“This is gold. Pure 24k gold,” posted an Instagram user. “I have watched this 10 times and cannot get enough!,” expressed another. “Legendary,” commented a third. “Grateful for this. Wowowwowow,” shared a fourth. “This is so good,” wrote a fifth.