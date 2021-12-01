Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Seed or no seed? Chef Kunal Kapur shares avocado optical illusion, sparks debate

“Guys trust me I'm confused too... HELP!” chef Kunal Kapur wrote while sharing the optical illusion.
Chef Kunal Kapur shared this avocado optical illusion.(Screengrab)
Published on Dec 01, 2021 01:03 PM IST
ByTrisha Sengupta

Chef Kunal Kapur recently took to Instagram to share a picture of an avocado related optical illusion. The picture has now left people baffled. There is a possibility that the image will have the same effect on you too.

“Guys trust me I'm confused too... HELP!” he wrote while posting the picture. The image shows a half cut avocado. The words “Is there a seed or no seed” are also written on the picture.

The image has now created a buzz among netizens and it is not the first time. The picture was originally posted a earlier this year on Facebook and the share swiftly went viral, reports Daily Mail.

Take a look at the post shared by chef Kunal Kapur:

Shared a little over 19 hours ago, the post has accumulated more than 27,000 likes. Though there seems to be no definite answer, the comments on the posts are divided. While some expressed that they can see the seed, others claimed that there’s nothing but the avocado flesh.

“No seed,” wrote an Instagram user. “It’s there,” argued another.

What are your thoughts on the post?

Topics
kunal kapur instagram optical illusion
