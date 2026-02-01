Edit Profile
    Sena UBT's Priyanka Chaturvedi correctly 'predicted' Nirmala Sitharaman's saree choice for Budget 2026

    Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi correctly ‘predicted’ the kind of saree that FM Nirmala Sitharaman would wear while presenting the Budget 2026

    Updated on: Feb 01, 2026 12:26 PM IST
    By HT Trending Desk
    Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi correctly ‘predicted’ the kind of saree that Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman would wear while presenting the Union Budget 2026-27. Nirmala Sitharaman is presenting her ninth consecutive Budget in parliament today.

    Priyanka Chaturvedi 'predicted' that Nirmala Sitharaman would wear a saree from Tamil Nadu.
    Each year, the finance minister is known for wearing a saree that highlights a traditional Indian weave or handloom craft. Last year, while presenting the Union Budget 2025-26 for example, she chose an off-white handloom silk saree with fish-themed embroidery as a tribute to Madhubani Art.

    The year before that, she opted for a tussar silk saree with kantha work. (Also read: Income Tax Budget 2026 live updates)

    Priyanka Chaturvedi’s prediction

    Speaking to news agency ANI on January 31, a day before the Budget, Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi predicted that Sitharaman would wear a saree from Tamil Nadu.

    I hope Finance Minister presents the nation’s budget and not election going state budget where we see her present the budget wearing Tamil Nadu handloom weave, speaking parts of speech in Bengali, with a policy announcement for tea gardens of Assam,” she said.

    This morning, Chaturvedi said her prediction had come true as Nirmala Sitharaman wore a purple handwoven Kanjeevaram silk saree. “Tamil Nadu Handloom weave. As predicted,” the Sena UBT MP wrote on the social media platform X.

    The Kanjeevaram silk saree, also called Kanchipuram saree, is a type of silk sari made in the Kanchipuram region in Tamil Nadu. The saris are woven from pure mulberry silk thread and are distinguished by their wide contrast borders.

    Elections will be held for the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly this year.

      ABOUT THE AUTHOR
      HT Trending Desk

      The Trending Desk at HindustanTimes.com is a team of writers covering stories that spark conversations across the internet, from viral moments and celebrity updates to everyday news that gets people talking. Stay tuned for the latest buzz, trends and social media highlights.Read More

