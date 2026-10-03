‘Send me enough money every month’: Millennial shares Gen Z cousin’s blunt college demands

A millennial’s post about her Gen Z cousin’s demands from her parents has sparked a discussion online about money, independence and attitudes towards college. The cousin reportedly wanted to move to another city for college, despite her parents’ concerns about the high fees.

Gen Z cousin’s college demands

Gen Z college student’s money demands go viral. (Representational image generated using AI)

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The post was shared by X user Sheetal, who wrote about her cousin’s determination to study in another city.

“Gen Z has such a bold, almost selfish attitude sometimes,” the caption read.

According to Sheetal, her cousin’s parents wanted her to stay closer to home because she was their only child and the college fees were expensive. However, the cousin reportedly told them, “If you don’t send me to the college I want, I’m not going. Take a loan against the house or mom can get a job. I don’t care.”

She also told her parents to make sure they sent her enough money every month because she wanted to “explore and enjoy life too, not just study”.

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{{^usCountry}} Eventually, her parents managed to arrange everything and she got to attend the college of her choice. But the demands did not end there. Before leaving, the cousin reportedly told them, “I also want to throw a party for all my old friends, so I’ll need money for that too.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Eventually, her parents managed to arrange everything and she got to attend the college of her choice. But the demands did not end there. Before leaving, the cousin reportedly told them, “I also want to throw a party for all my old friends, so I’ll need money for that too.” {{/usCountry}}

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The millennial ended the post by saying, “As a millennial, I could NEVER.”

Take a look:

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How did social media react?

The post drew mixed reactions, with several users criticising the cousin’s approach to money while others pointed out that not every Gen Z person behaves the same way.

“Part of the problem starts much earlier. When parents stretch beyond their means to match others, children often grow up assuming that lifestyle is normal and affordable. Financial boundaries are as important as financial support,” one user commented.

“This is entitled and arrogant behaviour, not to be condoned. I’m a millennial. When my parents couldn’t or wouldn’t pay for my undergraduate degree in a different city, I worked night shifts in a call centre to pay for my degree and living expenses,” another wrote.

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“That’s sheer arrogance, nothing to be proud of. Parents these days are too soft,” a comment read.

Another user offered a different perspective, writing, “I find a few more Gen Z who work and pay for their own stuff. There is always a lazy bunch that’s just eating out of their parents no matter what. Honestly, this generation needs to stand up and fill their own pockets by working.”

“If she was more than 18, they should have told her, ‘You are no longer a kid. If you want it your way, earn it yourself,’” another user said.

(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)

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