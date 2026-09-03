'Seriously considering moving back': Indian techie with 13 crore net worth says he’s ‘burned out in Canada’

A software engineer living in Canada has sparked a discussion on Reddit after sharing that he is considering moving back to India and rethinking his career after feeling increasingly "burned out" by the tech industry.

The techie revealed that his personal net worth is around ₹13 crore. ((Representational image generated using AI))

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In a Reddit post titled '37M, ₹13 Cr NW, burned out in Canada - what would you do?', the 37-year-old man said he lives in Canada with his wife and their six-month-old daughter. While he currently works as a software engineer, he said that he does not see himself continuing in the industry for another 10-15 years.

"I'm increasingly burned out with tech and don't see myself doing this for another 10-15 years. I'm seriously considering moving back to India, taking 6-12 months off, and then figuring out what I want to do next - business, investing, a lower-stress job, or something completely different," the techie wrote in the Reddit post.

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The techie revealed that his personal net worth is around ₹13 crore, excluding the family's primary home in Ahmedabad. His assets include around ₹7 crore in US equities, ₹2.5 crore in a 401(k), ₹1.5 crore in gold and ₹2 crore worth of land in India.

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He said their Ahmedabad home is valued at around ₹2.5 crore, with approximately ₹1 crore remaining on the loan, but he has not included the house in his ₹13 crore net worth calculation. He also clarified that his wife has separate assets and that the ₹13 crore figure represents his personal wealth, without including her assets or any family or inheritance wealth on her side.

The techie shared that he currently saves around ₹40 lakh a year in Canada. However, he estimated that he could still save around ₹25 lakh annually in India if he takes up a decent job.

"So I'm questioning whether the additional savings are worth the stress and uncertainty," he wrote, asking Reddit users whether he should stay in Canada and find a less stressful job, return to India and take a break, or pursue something completely different.

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(Also Read: ‘A day off isn’t really a day off in Canada’: Indian woman shares how life changed after moving from India)

What did social media say?

Reacting to the post, one user wrote, "Bro just go home. Take care of yourself and your family. Relax and figure it out after 6-7 months."

"Stay here. Find less stressful job. Do something different. Especially considering money isn't a factor anymore," commented another.

"The software market is getting worse and worse in Canada. I moved back and haven't regretted it," wrote a third user.

"I would take a break, go for a relaxing vacation away from work for few days / weeks and figure out in my better senses," said another.

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"Take the first flight out to India and enjoy your health and wealth. Even at a conservative investment you can generate enough cash to live a comfortable life at that level of wealth. And if you live at home expenses will be less anyways," wrote one user.

(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)