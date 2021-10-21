Service pup wakes deaf dog with gentle boop for walk. Watch heartwarming video

Dogs have a lot of love to give and show this with their kind acts. They don’t care about the shape, size, colour, or even species of their companion and fit themselves right where they can help and support. Their sense of empathy is indeed amazing.

This is evident in a video shared on the Instagram handle ‘lily_evans_service_pup’ in which a Labrador named Lily helps out a deaf dog named Kinley to go out for a walk.

The clip starts with Lily’s human asking her to go for walk. She asks her to bring Kinley along.

“Lilly do you want to go for a walk? Go get Kinley,” the doggo is told.

Hearing this, Lilly goes to Kinley to tell her about the walk. She gently boops her nose on Kinley's to wake her up.

“You got Kinley, Good girl!” she tells Lily with a pat. “Hey Kinley, do you want to go for a walk?” she asks.

Watch the heartwarming video:

+

The video was posted three weeks ago and has garnered over 64,500 likes since then. Netizens were left feeling emotional after watching the sweet bond between the two doggos.

“I’m literally crying omg,” wrote an Instagram user.

“Awww goodest girls!” wrote another.

Did this video strike a chord with you?