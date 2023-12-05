Shah Rukh Khan impressed by group's dance on Lutt Putt Gaya. Watch

The song Lutt Putt Gaya from Shah Rukh Khan's upcoming film Dunki has won over the masses. Many people took to X to share their reactions to the song. What's more, several enthusiasts went a step further by sharing videos showcasing their dance moves to this infectious tune. In the midst of these posts, a particular choreography managed to capture the attention of none other than SRK himself. (Also Read: SRK reacts to Ricky Pond dancing to Lutt Putt Gaya from Dunki. Watch)

Group dancing to Lutt Putt Gaya. (Instagram/@Srushti)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The dance video was shared by Instagram user Srushti, which was later also shared on X. The clip shows a group of people enthusiastically dancing to Lutt Putt Gaya. Since this post was reshared on X, it caught the attention of SRK, who replied to the clip by saying, "Awesome! Thank you boys and girls."

Watch the video here:

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

This post was shared four days ago. Since being shared, it has garnered more than 1.1 million views. The share also has close to 68,000 likes and numerous comments.

Here's what people are saying about this post:

An individual wrote, "Nice, you are such a lucky girl."

A second shared, "Congratulations."

A third commented, "Better than original."

"Its hardly been four days but this reel on this song and everyone in this frame makes me smile. Thank you so much," fourth added.

A fifth posted, "So beautiful, so elegant, just looking like a wow."

Many others also reacted to the video using heart and fire emojis.