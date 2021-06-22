Shah Rukh Khan-Kajol’s Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham scene sparks new meme trend on Twitter

Tweeple never shy away from creating entertaining and hilarious meme trends on the micro-blogging site every now and then. It was not that long ago when netizens churned out some rib-tickling memes from Amrita Rao’s 'Jal Lijiye' dialogue from the movie Vivah. This time, a scene from Karan Johar’s iconic film Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham has caught the eye of the meme-makers and the results are hilarious.

The scene features Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol in a rain-drenched scenario where Kajol’s character Anjali gets a proposal from Rahul played by Khan. The template has now been circulating around with some relatable as well funny captions. So sit back and enjoy these new giggle-worthy memes and forward them to your friends too:

Forgetting this may result in mummy ki chappal

Some Vitamin dhoop

A superpower all moms have

The perfect partner doesn’t exi….

Cristiano Ronaldo approves

Quality conversations on the way

Did you relate to any of these memes?