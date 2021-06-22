Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Trending / Shah Rukh Khan-Kajol’s Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham scene sparks new meme trend on Twitter
trending

Shah Rukh Khan-Kajol’s Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham scene sparks new meme trend on Twitter

‘Jal Lijiye’ memes can take a backseat as this Shah Rukh Khan-Kajol scene from Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham is the new hit on Twitter.
By Srimoyee Chowdhury
PUBLISHED ON JUN 22, 2021 12:56 PM IST
The scene from Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham starring Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol is the new meme on Twitter.(Twitter@memewatiDT)

Tweeple never shy away from creating entertaining and hilarious meme trends on the micro-blogging site every now and then. It was not that long ago when netizens churned out some rib-tickling memes from Amrita Rao’s 'Jal Lijiye' dialogue from the movie Vivah. This time, a scene from Karan Johar’s iconic film Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham has caught the eye of the meme-makers and the results are hilarious.

The scene features Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol in a rain-drenched scenario where Kajol’s character Anjali gets a proposal from Rahul played by Khan. The template has now been circulating around with some relatable as well funny captions. So sit back and enjoy these new giggle-worthy memes and forward them to your friends too:

Forgetting this may result in mummy ki chappal

Some Vitamin dhoop

A superpower all moms have

The perfect partner doesn’t exi….

Cristiano Ronaldo approves

Quality conversations on the way

Did you relate to any of these memes?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
shah rukh khan-kajol kabhi khushi kabhie gham twitter
TRENDING NEWS

Snake attacks zookeeper in the face in shocking video. Watch his reaction

Man claims he received Parle-G packet after ordering toy car on Amazon

SRK-Kajol’s Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham scene sparks new meme trend on Twitter

Harsh Goenka’s recent share about machine that makes one wear a mask is a hit
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
WTC final
Covaxin
UEFA Euro 2020
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP