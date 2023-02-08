Shah Rukh Khan posts selfie, thanks fans for showering love on Pathaan

Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone’s latest film Pathaan has become a festival across the country. The action-thriller film marked King Khan’s return to the silver screen after four years. As expected, it emerged as the highest-grossing Hindi film, beating Aamir Khan’s Dangal. From fans celebrating Shah Rukh Khan’s return by cutting cakes to dancing to the film’s songs to raising giant cutouts and wearing ‘Pathaan’ tees, social media is brimming with several shares. Now, Shah Rukh Khan took to Instagram to share a post thanking fans for making the spy thriller film a spectacular success.

“The Sun is alone….it Burns….and comes out of the darkness to Shine again. Thank u all for letting the Sun shine on #Pathaan,” wrote Shah Rukh Khan while sharing a picture on Instagram. The picture shared by Shah Rukh Khan shows him in a white coloured t-shirt as the sun shines brightly.

Take a look at Shah Rukh Khan’s Instagram post below:

Since being shared a few minutes ago, the post has received over 1.8 lakh likes and still counting. The share has also raked several comments.

Here’s what people wrote in the comments section:

“King of Bollywood,” wrote an individual. “Damn, that's a hard hitting line senior! Always keep on working and have faith in the positive people around! Kyuki, positive log abhi zindaaaa hain. Stay well sir,” expressed another. “Keep on shining my king,” posted a third with a heart emoticon. “Most awaited selfie is here,” shared a fourth.

