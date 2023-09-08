Shah Rukh Khan's lookalike dances to Chaleya from Jawan, video goes viral

A video of Shah Rukh Khan’s lookalike dancing to the hit track Chaleya from the film Jawan has surfaced online and is going viral.

The image shows Shah Rukh Khan's lookalike dancing to SRK's chaleya song. (Instagram/@ibrahim__qadri)

The video was shared by Instagram user Ibrahim Qadri. He gained popularity among netizens for his resemblance to Shah Rukh Khan. He often shares videos that show him dancing to the actor's songs or recreating his iconic dialogues.

In the recent video that Qadri shared, he is seen wearing an outfit similar to the one worn by SRK in Chaleya. The clip then goes on to show Qadri recreating the hook steps.

Watch the dance performance by Shah Rukh Khan's lookalike:

Since being shared on September 5, the video has collected thousands of views. It has garnered 34,000 likes, and the numbers are still increasing. Many Instagram users reacted to his performance.

Here's how people reacted to the viral video:

"I am confused, looks like SRK sir," posted an Instagram user. "Superb," wrote another. "Nice," added a third. "Stunning," expressed a fourth. Many used heart emoticons to share their reactions.

About Jawan's Chaleya:

This viral track is from Shah Rukh and Nayanthara's latest film Jawan. It is sung by Arijit Singh and Shilpa Rao. It is composed by Anirudh Ravichander and the lyrics are penned by Kumaar. The love song is also released in Tamil and Telugu, titled Hayyoda and Chalona, respectively.

