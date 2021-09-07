Shark swims dangerously close to paddle boarder. Watch scary video

The Internet is filled with videos that are not just fascinating to watch but may leave you a little scared too. There is now a latest inclusion in that list and it is a video involving a shark and a paddle boarder. The incident took place in USA's Carpinteria.

Turns out, the person recording the video wanted to go paddle boarding in the ocean to spot sharks but from a safe distance. However, as luck would have it, he got his wished fulfilled and that too in a way that is definitely scary.

The video opens to show a shark swimming dangerously close to the paddle boarder. Within seconds, the fish also moves around the person. Thankfully, however, the video ends with the shark swimming away from the human.

Take a look at the video:

What are your thoughts on the video? Did it leave you scared too?