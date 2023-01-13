After Shark Tank contestant says he got financial help from wife, Twitter user shares similar stories

Society traditionally believes that a man should be the family's breadwinner. This is also why many women have to leave their jobs and sort to household work. Not only this, but according to a study published by the University of Bath, husbands are less stressed when their spouses contribute up to 40% of the home income, but they start to feel uncomfortable once that percentage is exceeded. Husbands are most stressed when they are completely dependent on their partners financially. So, to address this issue, recently, a Twitter user shared examples of how some businessmen were financially supported by their wives.

Twitter user Richa Singh first shared the example of Shark Tank India season two contestant Ganesh Balakrishnan , Co-Founder of Flathead Shoes. She quoted him and wrote, "Wife Kamati Hai, Mai Udata Hu" (My wife earns and I spend) Ganesh Balakrishnan (@ganeshb78) said this with a shy giggle on @sharktankindia. I realised how living off your wife's salary is looked down upon in our Indian society."

Then she further gave examples of Narayana Murthy and Bhavesh Aggarwal. For Narayana Murthy, she said, "He started Infosys with the meagre capital provided by his wife, Sudha Murty, after the failure of his first venture." As for Bhavesh Aggarwal she added, "His wife, Rajalakshi Aggarwal has supported him financially since his early days. He'd borrow her car to fulfill requests when Ola was still a young startup."

Richa Singh shared this tweet on January 8. Since then, this post has been liked by more than 700 people and has had several comments. Take a look at some of the reactions below:

Here are some of the comments:

One person in the Twitter comments added, "Superb story and honesty. People (including me) shy away from admitting their failures, especially publically." Another person said, "My wife supported me a lot during my entrepreneur journey, and even now, when I am fed up with toxic work, I can rely on her. Recently, I put down my paper even before getting a job. She was there all the time. She has been supporting me financially and mentally since the last 10yrs." A third person said, "Most underrated/unrecognised aspect in Indian society."

