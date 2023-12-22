Shark Tank's Anupam Mittal takes a dig at Starbucks, calls it 'high sugar dessert store'

Anupam Mittal, Shark Tank judge and founder and CEO of People Group, took to X to share his thoughts on the global coffee chain Starbucks. He not only talked about the high sugar content served in their beverages but also pointed out that this mixed with caffeine, can be 'lethal.' Anupam Mittal shared his thoughts on Starbucks.

Mittal in his tweet wrote, "Aaj realize hua that Starbucks is not a coffee chain. It’s a very high-sugar dessert store with laced caffeine, a lethal combination. (Today I realised that Starbucks is not a coffee chain. It’s a very high sugar dessert store with laced caffeine, a lethal combination.)" (Also Read: What does Shark Tank India Judge Anupam Mittal think of 70 hour work week? See post)

Take a look at his tweet here:

This post was shared on December 21. Since being posted, it has gained close to 38,000 views and over 400 likes. Many people took to the comments section of the post to share their thoughts on his tweet. Many people agreed with Mittal's tweet.

Here's what people are saying about the post:

An individual wrote, "It's an aesthetic work and date venue which also seeks caffeine-flavoured sugar drinks."

A second commented, "Had it been just coffee, it would have never been such a highly profitable business. People love the sugar, not the coffee. For instance, try removing sugar from all foods and try eating them. Impossible for most."

"Starbucks is also just a status symbol in India, unlike abroad where their prices are on par with other coffee shops. Also, I just find their coffee quite burnt in taste," posted a third.

A fourth added, "Interesting observation! Have you found any alternatives that offer a better balance between caffeine and sweetness?"

A fifth said, "Tried once at Starbucks and it was a pathetic experience. Roadside tea shop far better than Starbucks."