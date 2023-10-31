What does Shark Tank India Judge Anupam Mittal think of 70 hour work week? See post

After Narayana Murthy said that "India’s work productivity is low and that youngsters need to work at least 70 hours a week" on the inaugural episode of ‘The Record,’ it quickly stirred a debate on social media. While several seem to have agreed with him, a lot of netizens also criticised Murthy. Amid this discussion, Anupam Mittal, founder of Shadi.com has shared his take on the 70-hour work week. Anupam Mittal said this about 70 hour work week.

Mittal took to X and shared a picture with fellow Shark Tank India judges, Aman Gupta, Namita Thapar, Vineeta Singh and Aman Jain.

In the caption of the post he wrote, “After all these years, still working 70-hour weeks.” (Also Read: '5-day office week is dead': Harsh Goenka's take on 70-hour work week)

Take a look at the post below:

This post was shared on October 28. Since being posted, it has garnered more than four lakh views. The share also has over 7,000 likes and numerous comments.

Check out what people are saying about this post here:

An individual wrote, “You are an entrepreneur that's why. Tell me, if you were an employee in Infosys or any other company, where the only reason to do work is money (even the salaries are like those offered by Infosys) then? There is a difference between an entrepreneur and an employee." To this, Mittal replied by saying, "I was an employee once but treated my job the same as I do now."

A second commented, "Even if someone is working 70 hours, corporate will never do second thoughts while cost cutting. Health is wealth."

"I think there is a difference in working for yourself and working for peanuts," posted a third.

A fourth shared, "Working 70-hour weeks consistently is so tough; remember, we only get one life and one family. Don’t lose yourself in overwork, risking burnout and sacrificing irreplaceable moments with loved ones. Your well-being matters; take care."

"Your lifetime is limited, you can even choose to work 100 hours a week, but a balance is needed. 40 hours is a decent balance. Enjoy life with your loved ones, time that goes will never come back. Earn only sufficient money," said a fifth.

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" "Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!