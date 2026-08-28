Shashi Tharoor addresses backlash over using the word ‘drama’ in Nepal flood tweet: ‘I regret the choice of word’

Shashi Tharoor addressed online criticism following a post where he used the word “drama” while sharing a tweet about the deadly flash floods in Nepal. The lawmaker stated that his intended meaning was a series of intense events rather than something theatrical. However, Tharoor admitted he regrets using the word.

What caused the outrage?

Shashi Tharoor faced intense backlash for using the word ‘drama’ in his first tweet on Nepal floods. (ANI)

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Earlier, Tharoor shared a post explaining how he was unaware of the “catastrophic damage” in Nepal after taking off for Kathmandu. “Took off for Katmandu yesterday, blissfully unaware of the drama that had taken place in the hills and caused such catastrophic damage,” he tweeted.

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The use of the word “drama” sparked outrage, with many questioning why he used it.

Shashi Tharoor clarification post:

“For all those fulminating in outrage about my use of the word 'drama' in my first tweet from Nepal, the word does not only mean something theatrical,” Shashi Tharoor wrote.

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{{^usCountry}} The MP continued, “It is also defined as ‘a state, situation or series of events involving intensely clashing forces’. That’s the sense in which I intended it,” adding, “But I do regret the choice of a word that could be so easily misinterpreted.” Take a look at the full tweet: {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The MP continued, “It is also defined as ‘a state, situation or series of events involving intensely clashing forces’. That’s the sense in which I intended it,” adding, “But I do regret the choice of a word that could be so easily misinterpreted.” Take a look at the full tweet: {{/usCountry}}

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Social media reacts:

An individual commented, “A catastrophe is not a misunderstanding of Merriam-Webster. The word still did the work the first tweet asked it to do.” Another expressed, “Sir, it's a side effect of using high-end English. Now you have to set the context and explain the underlying meaning.”

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A third expressed, “It’s useless to come out and post a clarification!!” A fourth wrote, “Don’t even justify it. It was wrong! We study the language too!”

Nepal floods

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The deadly floods that have devastated parts of Nepal have killed at least 472 people, and over 1,500 remain missing. A powerful flood surge and landslides swept through Nepal’s Bhotekoshi and Trishuli river regions. Search and rescue teams continue searching for survivors.

Emergency numbers for Indian nationals

The Indian embassy in Nepal has provided emergency numbers for assistance and information for Indian nationals affected by the flash floods in Nepal. The following numbers may be contacted:

+977 985 131 6807

+977 970 910 7500

(Both emergency numbers can also be contacted through WhatsApp)