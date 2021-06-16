Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
She asked sibling to wake her up, what they did has tweeple saying 'savage'

One of the post-its has the message, “Wake me up when you leave for school!!!” written on it.
By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON JUN 16, 2021 11:12 AM IST
The Twitter user left this message for her siblings.(Twitter/@aytxx_)

If you’ve grown up with a brother or sister, then you may be aware of the bittersweet rivalry that encompasses many sibling relationships. This post shared on Twitter about an interaction between two siblings captures that perfectly.

“It's official!! I hate my siblings!!” the user of the micro-blogging platform shared along with two images of post-its. It’s the messages written on the yellow sticky papers which have now left people laughing out loud. There is a possibility that the post will make you giggle too.

One of the images shows the message, “Wake me up when you leave for school!!!” The other picture showcases the reply to this message. Wondering what the sibling wrote?

We won’t give away much, so take a look at the hilarious post yourself:

Since being posted, the share has gathered nearly 2,900 likes. It has also accumulated tons of comments from people. While some wrote the post made them laugh out loud, others could resonate with the situation.

"They got a point," wrote a Twitter user. "Siblings destroyed you," shared another. "Siblings rock, you shock," expressed a third.

What are your thoughts on the post? Did you ever face something similar?

