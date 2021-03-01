Home / Trending / She said yes! Man proposes to girlfriend while skydiving. Video wins hearts
She said yes! Man proposes to girlfriend while skydiving. Video wins hearts

People loved the unusual proposal and showered good wishes for the couple.
By Srimoyee Chowdhury
PUBLISHED ON MAR 01, 2021 02:45 PM IST
The image shows Ray proposing to Katie.(Instagram/@wingmanskydive)

Proposal stories in which people express their love for their significant others in sweet and heartening ways are among the favourite categories of videos on the Internet. And, this clip of a pilot proposing to his girlfriend in the most amazing way is a precious addition to those videos. Shared on a pilot named Ray’s Instagram profile, the video is too awesome to miss.

The clip starts with Ray skydiving with his girlfriend Katie. As the couple descends towards the ground, Ray shows the camera that he is holding a ring in between his teeth to pop the question to Katie.

What makes the clip more amazing is Katie’s adorable reaction.

Take a look at the share:

Shared on February 27, the clip has garnered over 38,000 views and tons of comments. People loved the unusual proposal and showered good wishes for the couple. While some were amazed at the beautiful video, others expressed how innovative and lovely the idea was.

“You took it to a WHOLE NEW LEVEL, very impressive,” wrote an Instagram user. “Congrats! This is so awesome,” commented another. “Her reaction too is so perfect, what an amazing story for sure,” said a third.

What do you think of this unusual proposal video?

