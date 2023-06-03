She suddenly got periods, here’s how classmate helped

A story of a classmate's sweet gesture towards a woman who suddenly got her periods is winning hearts. Twitter user Ayushka shared a thread explaining what happened when she got her periods during her class and was in pain. She expressed how one of her classmates helped her. Not just that, he also got her a treat.

The tweet about a woman getting help from classmate during her period has won people's hearts (representational image). (Unsplash/@Annika Gordon)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“Today when I was in my training institute, I got my period. I didn't have sanitary napkins, and neither did that girl I knew in my class. During the class I was in so much pain that the guy next to me noticed and asked if I needed anything,” Ayushka wrote. In the next tweet, she added, “I asked him if we have any medical store near us. He searched for directions, asked me to come with him during the break. We went to the store, he went in to buy the napkins, and also bought me ice cream. I am so overwhelmed now, I am literally falling for this city and its people.”

Take a look at the posts:

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The post was shared on May 31. Since being posted, it has accumulated more than 9.9 lakh views and the numbers are only increasing. Additionally, the tweet has gathered close to 11,000 likes. People posted various appreciative comments while reacting to the tweet.

Here’s how Twitter users reacted:

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“This is so good to read. I am glad to see how the world is changing towards better,” posted a Twitter user. “Kind people exist,” shared another. “Wow,” expressed a third. “Good people exist everywhere,” commented a fourth. “Respect for that man,” wrote a fifth.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON