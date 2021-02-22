She twirls 30 hoops simultaneously for 35 seconds. Guinness Records share clip

Guinness World Records often takes to their official Instagram profile to share record-breaking videos which usually make people say “Omg” or “Wow.” Now they’re back with a video of an absolutely entertaining, record. It’s the record created by a woman named Mariam Olayiwola. Sh rotated 30 hoops simultaneously for the longest duration ever – 35 seconds to be precise.

The video opens to show her picking up the colourful hoops and spinning them together. What happens next is absolutely mesmerising to watch.

Since being shared, the video has gathered 21,500 likes. It has also accumulated tons of comments from people. While some said the video left them amazed, a few wrote how they can’t even twirl one hoop.

“I can’t even do it with one. Lol,” wrote an Instagram user. “That is just amazing, so many hula hoops!” shared another. “They look so cool all spinning together, said a third. They indeed do!

While replying to their own post, GWR also shared some more info about Olayiwola. "Mariam is a member of @Marawa's Majorettes, the London based circus arts troupe. Mariam wants to dedicate this record attempt to all the girls in her troupe. She hopes to demonstrate the strength and mental resilience required in the circus arts and particularly for all the strong women in the circus arts," read the comment.

