Sheep gets lost, gets free ride in police car until it gets returned home. Watch

Animals often wander around areas where they can easily get lost. But what is even funnier is when they get rescued in ways that a human would. A particular sheep has been given a ride back home in a police car of all vehicles! A stray sheep that got loose and got into a person's property in Maine was given a ride home in the back of this police car. A sergeant and deputy chief from the Old Town Police Department responded to a complaint of a loose sheep on a resident's property in Old Town, according to a Facebook post from the department.

The video has been shared along with a detailed caption that reads, “This morning we received a call of a sheep that wandered onto someone’s property. Sergeant Bailey and Deputy Chief Miller responded and were able to corral the sheep and direct him into the back seat of our police cruiser. DC Miller lives on a farm and has extensive experience handling farm animals. After a brief stroll around the neighbourhood, they were able to locate the sheep’s home and return him to his owner.”

Watch the video right here:

Since being uploaded on Facebook just five days ago, the video has gotten more than 36,000 views.

One comment reads, "He was on the lamb." "Umm, I think he disagrees with the officer completely. I hope they read him his rights," another user hilariously adds. A third reply admits, "This is so funny, must have watched it ten times!"