Sheep runs wild on football field, steals spotlight from players. Watch

During the intermission of a match between the Saskatchewan Roughriders and the Ottawa Redblacks in the Canadian Football League, a sheep unexpectedly caused a commotion on the playing field. A video of the animal running on the field was shared on Twitter and has left people chuckling. (Also Read: Thief befriends dog to steal $1300 worth of bike)

Snapshot of the sheep running towards the football ground.(Twitter/@ Saskatchewan Roughriders)

"'Wool'd you look at that!" wrote Saskatchewan Roughriders as they shared the video on the microblogging platform. The clip opens to show a sheep running towards the football ground. As it gets loose during the halftime of the match, several people can also be seen running behind it to catch it.

According to United Press International, the sheep was bought to the stadium for a youth as a part of the Saskatchewan Roughriders' Country Night.

Watch the video of the sheep running on the football ground here:

This post was shared on August 7. Since being posted, it has been viewed more than 38,000 times. The share has also received more than 200 likes. Many even took to the comments section of the post to share their reactions.

Here's what people had to say about this sheep seemingly trying to join the football game:

An individual wrote, "I will honestly put this high on my list of 'funniest and weird things I saw in sports.'" A second commented, "Sign him up for the game, I think he’d be hard to bring down." "I've seen squirrels and cats on the field for baseball and football games, but a sheep? #OnlyInCanada," expressed a third. A fourth shared, "Canadian sports are something else." A fifth said, "Canada is awesome." A few others have reacted to the clip using laughing emojis.

