Shefali Shah shares what she does with her old clothing, the internet relates

At one point or another, we all cleaned our cupboard and discarded various clothes. While some of these clothes may have gone to your friends or other people, others might just end up in the bin. Recently, actress Shefali Shah also talked about cleaning her wardrobe and what she does with her old clothes. In a post that the actress shared on Instagram, she explained that she cleaned two wardrobes and felt result orientated and satisfied. She further said if there is something that she has not worn in over two years, she believes in giving it away unless it holds a sentimental value for her. So, as a result, some of her clothes go to her staff and others to her friends.

Shah also questioned why hand-me-downs are looked at as negative since clothes are expensive to buy. She compared clothing being as high as the cost of a refrigerator and said, "When an elaborate outfit costs you as much as a fridge, why won't you use it? I mean, you use the fridge every day, right? It's durable and reusable. But let me be clear that I don't buy clothes that cost me a fridge or a kidney. " She also revealed that some of her old clothes are used in daily household cleaning.

Take a look at her entire post here:

Since this post was shared, it has been liked 12,000 times and has several comments. One person in the Instagram comments wrote, "Oh, lovely, please do share the reuse stories as well; this is an inspiration for so many people!" Another person said, "I love this so much. Gorgeous clothes and philosophy. Sustaining life, friendships, and clothing." Someone else said, "How beautifully expressed, such a joy, warm feeling to read."