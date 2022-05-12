Shehnaaz Gill dances to viral Pasoori song from Coke Studio in Instagram Reel

Shehnaaz Gill has become a household name ever since she appeared on the reality show Bigg Boss. She is adored by millions of fans all over the country after her stint on the 13th season of the reality show. In her latest Instagram video, Shehnaaz Gill is seen dancing to the massively viral track Pasoori from Coke Studio. The song sung by Pakistani artistes Ali Sethi and Shae Gill has become really popular across borders as it has got more than 11 crore views on YouTube since being uploaded in February.

The song featured in Season 14 of Coke Studio. Shehnaaz Gill can be seen dancing to the viral hit wearing a red kurti and palazzo. Posted two hours ago, the video has got over 1.7 million views so far. “Aa chale lekar tujhe, hai Jahan silsile,” she captioned the video.

“So gorgeous Shehnaaz,” commented an Instagram user. “You're re the most beautiful,” wrote another. “Gorgeous beauty,” said a third along with heart emojis.

Shehnaaz was last seen opposite Diljit Dosanjh in Honsla Rakh. As per reports, she will now be seen in Salman Khan-starrer Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali.

