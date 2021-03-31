Home / Trending / Shikhar Dhawan, Dhanashree Verma’s ‘Bhangra in Gabbar Style’ wins Instagram
Shikhar Dhawan, Dhanashree Verma’s ‘Bhangra in Gabbar Style’ wins Instagram

Shikhar Dhawan and Dhanashree Verma's dance video will make you want to shake a leg too.
Shikhar Dhawan and Dhanashree Verma dancing together. (Instagram/@shikhardofficial)

Cricketer Shikhar Dhawan and choreographer Dhanashree Verma are “setting Instagram reels on fire together”. And they're doing so with a killer bhangra dance routine. Their video is winning the hearts of netizens and chances are it will get you to want to shake a leg too.

The video has been shared by both Dhawan and Verma on their Instagram pages. “Hitting the dance floor with the super talented and fun @dhanashree9,” Dhawan wrote while sharing the video.

Bhangra in gabbar style,” wrote Verma. She added, “Setting Instagram reels on fire together. Like I mentioned before- Energy speaks volumes”.

The super fun video shows the two dancing to Boliyan by Lehmber Hussainpuri. Watch the dance video below:

The video has collected over a million views already. People posted tons of comments about the clip.

“Woohoo... rock the floor!” reacted an individual. “So good” posted another. “Balle balle,” said a third. “Amazing sir,” expressed a fourth.

Many shared fire or heart emojis to express their reactions.

What do you think of the video?

