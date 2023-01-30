Shikhar Dhawan hangs out with his pet dogs. Adorable pics spread smiles

Pet parents who use social media often don’t miss the chance to show off their cute pet babies to the world. From sharing videos of their different antics to images of them spending time with their cats or dogs, people often share different posts. Just like what pet parent Shikhar Dhawan did. Taking to Instagram, the cricketer shared two adorable images of himself with his dogs. There is a possibility that the pics will leave you smiling.

“Soaking up the Sun,” the ace cricketer wrote along with an emoticon of the star. In the next line, he added the names of his pet babies too. They’re Tickle and Elaici.

The images he shared shows him in what appears to be a garden. He is seen posing with his two cute pooches.

Take a look at the post:

The post was shared some 20 hours ago. Since being shared, it has gone viral. Till now, it has received more than 1.2 lakh likes and the numbers are only increasing. The share has further accumulated several comments.

Here’s how Instagram users reacted to Shikhar Dhawan’s post:

“Looking good bro,” posted an Instagram user. “Where is the Sun? It’s so gloomy today,” asked another. They received a reply from the cricketer who shared, “Was clicked yesterday and posted today.” A few expressed their reactions through heart or fire emoticons. Some wrote how much they love seeing the cricketer play. What are your thoughts on the post?

