Shikhar Dhawan plays the flute while Prithvi Shaw sings Yeh Sham Mastani. Watch

In the video shared on Instagram, Shikhar Dhawan plays the flute and Prithvi Shaw sings the melodious track Yeh Sham Mastani.
By hindustantimes.com | Written by Amrita Kohli
PUBLISHED ON JUL 15, 2021 04:19 PM IST
The image shows Shikhar Dhawan and Prithvi Shaw.(Instagram/@shikhardofficial)

Shikhar Dhawan has wowed netizens several times after sharing videos of him playing the flute. Well, he just posted another video that shows him playing the instrument beautifully. This time though, he is joined by Prithvi Shaw. The two cricketers perform a lovely rendition to Kishore Kumar’s classic song Yeh Sham Mastani.

“Thursday tunes featuring our in-house superstar singer Prithvi Shaw,” Shikhar Dhawan wrote on Instagram while sharing the video.

In the video, Dhawan can be seen playing the flute while Shaw sings the melodious track from 1971 film Kati Patang starring Rajesh Khanna and Asha Parekh.

Watch the video below:

Shared an hour ago, the video has collected over one lakh likes. The comments section is flooded with clapping heart emoticons as people share their reactions the video.

Earlier, on Father’s Day, Shikhar Dhawan shared a video of himself playing the flute for his dad.

“I can always see how proud you are of me when I’m playing music for you and it’s a great feeling as a son to make your father proud,” he wrote while posting the video.

What do you think about this video posted by Shikhar Dhawan?

