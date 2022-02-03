Shimla receives fresh spell of snowfall. Amazing pics, videos take over Twitter

Shimla recently received a fresh spell of snowfall. Several roads in and out of the region were also closed due to snow. To express their reactions many took to Twitter. Amid them, some shared incredible pictures showcasing a white sheet of snow covering the region - so much so that the hashtag #snowfall also started trending on Twitter.

We have collected some tweets showing the beauty of Shimla post a snowfall. There is a chance that the tweets will leave you amazed.

This is what a Twitter user shared:

With this caption, “3rd snowfall of the season & I'm lovin it,” this is what a Twitter user posted:

Then there is this amazing video:

Take a look at some more tweets:

Here is a tweet that ANI posted with the caption, “Shimla in Himachal Pradesh witnesses fresh snowfall this morning.”

Which of these pictures or videos left your mesmerised?

