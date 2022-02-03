Snowfall in Shimla throws life out of gear

Shimla experienced a fresh spell of snowfall after light rain on Thursday morning, affecting road transport amid a yellow alert issued by the meteorological department that has forecast heavy snowfall in higher altitude areas of Himachal Pradesh.

Offices in the state capital wore a deserted look as the snow hit vehicular movement with many roads in the town blocked, including the Sanjauli-Lakkar Bazaar road after four inches of snowfall.

Roads to Kufri, Narkanda, Khirki and Kharapathar were closed due to the inclement weather with several vehicles stranded en route. “We request you not to travel on these routes till the roads are cleared. In case of an emergency, travel by safer alternative routes,” Shimla Police said in an advisory issued in the morning.

National Highway-5, also known as the Hindustan-Tibet road, was closed for traffic beyond Kufri. The highway was blocked at Narkanda. The Theog-Hatkoti road, which is the lifeline of the apple-growing region, was closed at Kharaptahar. Heavy snowfall was reported from Kufri, Khirki and Chopal.

Manali-Leh highway closed due to snow

The tribal district of Lahaul and Spiti was cut off from the rest of the state after traffic through Atal Tunnel came to a halt due to heavy snow accumulation. Superintendent of police Manav Verma said Manali-Leh highway is closed for traffic from Atal Tunnel to Darcha.

Besides, the Darcha-Shinkula-Zanskar road and Tandi to Kuddu Nullah road that connects remote Pangi Valley of Chamba and Koksar to Losar were also closed.

A total of 263 roads, including three national highways, have been closed across the state, the director of the State Disaster Management Authority, Sudesh Kumar Mokta, said. Several areas were without electricity as 447 transformers were shut, while 37 water supply schemes were also affected.

More than 180 roads were blocked in Lahaul-Spiti district alone.

The state emergency operations cell said Rohtang Pass got 1.8-ft snowfall, Gulaba and Jalori Jot, Multhan, Solang and Rajgundha experienced 1ft of snowfall each. The tourist resorts of Kufri and Narkanda got 4 inches of snow, Manali 3 inches and Dalhousie 2 inches. Shikari experienced 6 inches of snow and Prashar 4 inches.

Lahaul-Spiti’s Sissu and Koksar got 3 inches of snowfall each. Kharapathar experienced 7 inches of snow.

Cold wave tightens grip on state

The cold wave tightened its grip on Himachal Pradesh on Thursday.

Keylong was the coldest place in the state, recording a minimum temperature of -4.8 degrees Celsius followed by Kalpa and Kufri at -2 degrees Celsius. Dalhousie shivered at -1.3 degrees C, Manali 0.2 degrees and Shimla 0.4 degrees.

The India meteorological department (IMD) has forecast light to moderate rainfall in northwest India till February 4.

