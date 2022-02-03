Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Bodies of two women found at Koti on Chandigarh-Shimla highway
Bodies of two women found at Koti on Chandigarh-Shimla highway

Himachal Pradesh Police recovered the bodies of the two unidentified Nepalese women at Koti railway tunnel near Parwanoo in Solan district on Wednesday evening
The bodies of the two Nepalese women have been sent to Indira Gandhi Medical College, Shimla, for post-mortem. (Representative photo)
Published on Feb 03, 2022 12:23 PM IST
ByGaurav Bisht

The bodies of two unidentified Nepalese women were found in a gorge near the Koti railway tunnel at Parwanoo adjoining the Chandigarh-Shimla highway on Wednesday evening.

Solan superintendent of police Virender Sharma and Parwanoo deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Yogesh Rolta rushed to the spot and confiscated the bodies that were found wrapped in bedsheets. Sharma said that one of the victims appeared to be in her mid-20s and the other in her mid-30s. He said that a junk dealer spotted the bodies and informed a local resident, who in turn intimated the panchayat authorities after which the police were called.

The SP said that the victims may have been murdered at some other place and later the bodies could have been dumped near Parwanoo.

He said the bodies have been sent to Indira Gandhi Medical College, Shimla, for post-mortem. A team from the Forensic Science Laboratory at Junga visited the spot and collected evidence.

A case was registered under Section 302 (murder) of Indian Penal Code.

The police are examining the footage from CCTV cameras installed along the highway and the Parwanoo entry barrier to zero in on the culprits.

    Gaurav Bisht

    Gaurav Bisht heads Hindustan Times’ Himachal bureau. He covers politics in the hill state and other issues concerning the masses.

