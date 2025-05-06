Diya Mehta Jatia attends Met Gala: Who is she and what is her connection to the Ambanis?

Diya Mehta Jatia, the younger sister of Ambani bahu Shloka Mehta, marked her presence at the Met Gala this year in an outfit from Bloni Atelier. Diya wore a white suit paired with a Nehru cap and heirloom polki jewellery for her appearance at the highly exclusive event in New York City. Diya Mehta Jatia attended Met Gala 2025.(Instagram/@dmjatia)

She was among the slew of A-listers who walked the Sabyasachi-designed blue carpet at the Met Gala 2025. Keeping her in august company were Isha Ambani, Shah Rukh Khan, Diljit Dosanjh, Kiara Advani, Manish Malhotra, Natasha Poonawalla and others.

The Met Gala, short for the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Gala, is an annual fundraising event held in New York City to benefit the museum's Costume Institute. It marks the grand opening of the Costume Institute’s yearly fashion exhibition.

The theme for this year’s Met Gala was Superfine: Tailoring Black Style. In keeping with the dress code “Tailored For You”, Diya Mehta Jatia wore a sharp suit with an exaggerated collar. Her outfit highlighted Indian art forms - “From the royal Himalayan cashmere and the 9000 hand-embroidered white quartz to heirloom polki and the quiet rebellion of a Nehru cap… this was power dressing through our lens,” she wrote on Instagram.

Diya confessed that she was both nervous and excited for her Met Gala appearance. On Instagram, she also said she was “grateful beyond words.”

Who is Diya Mehta Jatia?

Diya Mehta Jatia is the youngest daughter of Russell and Mona Mehta. Russell Mehta is the billionaire businessman and managing director of Rosy Blue India - the Indian arm of the family-owned Indian conglomerate with interests in retail, media, real estate, and diamonds. Rosy Blue is ranked among the world’s top diamond companies.

Diya is married to Ayush Jatia, who is the son of fast food tycoon Amit Jatia. The Jatia family owns Hardcastle Restaurants, which owns and operates McDonald's restaurants across West and South India.

Diya and Ayush Jatia tied the knot in 2017 in Bahrain. Their lavish wedding was a three-day affair spread across top hotels like Four Seasons Bay and Ritz-Carlton located on a private island, reported Vogue.

Diya Mehta and Ayush Jatia’s wedding was attended by more than 750 guests, including the Ambanis, the Reddys, and Aamir Khan.

According to the Economic Times, Diya Mehta Jatia and her husband spent the first year of their marriage in London, where Ayush was pursuing an MBA at the London School of Business while Diya was studying fashion communication.

As per her LinkedIn profile, Diya Mehta has a diploma in fashion communication from the Condé Nast College of Fashion & Design, a diploma in Art & Business from Sotheby's Institute of Art, and a diploma in graphic design from the University of the Arts London.