Isha Ambani wore her 1st designer ghagra when she was just 3; mom Nita Ambani reveals this famous designer made it

ByKrishna Priya Pallavi
Apr 17, 2025 09:35 AM IST

Nita Ambani attended the Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla store opening, where she recalled her family's history with designers, including Isha's first ghagra.

Nita Ambani attended the Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla (AJSK) store launch at Jio World Plaza in Mumbai on April 16. She wore a gorgeous black saree, styled with a golden embellished blouse and sparkling diamond jewels. During the event, she revealed a rare connection that the designers shared with her daughter Isha Ambani's childhood. Scroll down to know more.

Isha Ambani wore a lehenga designed by Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla on her wedding day.
Isha Ambani wore a lehenga designed by Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla on her wedding day.

Isha Ambani's first ghagra choli was designed by…

During the photocall at the store launch, Nita Ambani greeted the media and posed for pictures. Nita also addressed the media personnel present at the event, expressing her excitement over the new beginnings for Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla. She also revealed that they designed Isha's first ghagra choli and shared fond memories the family had with them.

“It's really special for me to come here for the store opening of my dear friends Abu and Sandeep. My association with AJSK goes back many, many years. In fact, my daughter Isha's first ghagra when she was 3 years old was made by Abu Sandeep. And all my three girls, for their wedding, wore Abu Sandeep. So, it's really special to welcome them to the Jio World Plaza today,” Nita Ambani said.

Isha Ambani's wedding lehenga by Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla

For the uninitiated, Isha Ambani's wedding lehenga was designed by Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla. The entrepreneur got married to Anand Piramal in a lavish ceremony in December 2018 in Mumbai. Her lehenga featured a 16-panelled hand-embroidered ghagra in two shades of off-white, accentuated with alternating Mughal jaalis and floral panels in the finest zardozi, vasli, mukaish and nakshi work.

Abu and Sandeep styled Isha's wedding skirt with a half-sleeved blouse and a 20-metre-long tulle dupatta, fully embellished in gold vasli jaali with tiny flowers, sequins, and crystal jaal.

Meanwhile, Radhika Merchant and Shloka Mehta's wedding lehengas were also custom-designed by the ace couturiers. Radhika is married to Nita Ambani and Mukesh Ambani's youngest son, Anant Ambani, and Shloka is married to Akash Ambani.

