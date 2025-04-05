Isha Ambani, Shloka Mehta show up in style at awards ceremony in gorgeous ethnic fits; proves fashion runs in the family

Isha Ambani, Shloka Mehta, and Mukesh Ambani made a stylish appearance in Mumbai for the Express Awards ceremony. Dressed in exquisite ethnic ensembles, the Ambani family proved that when it comes to making a fashionable statement, they never miss the mark. From elegant silhouettes to intricate detailing, their looks were all about glamour. Let’s take a closer look at what they wore and gather some style inspo. (Also read: Radhika Merchant rewears her stunning lehenga from Isha Ambani's wedding, proves repeating outfits is totally stylish ) Isha Ambani and Shloka Mehta turned heads at the Express Awards in Mumbai with their exquisite ethnic ensembles.(Instagram)

Isha Ambani stuns in teal green ensemble

Isha Ambani opted for an elegant Indo-western ensemble in rich green hues. She wore a long teal jacket featuring full sleeves, a plunging V-neckline, and a centre slit that added a flowy edge to the look. Intricate silver abstract embellishments adorned the jacket, bringing in just the right amount of sparkle and drama. She paired it with a dark green, shiny skirt that perfectly complemented the ensemble.

She accessorised her look with a pair of matching high pump heels and striking emerald green drop earrings. For her glam, Isha went with nude eyeshadow, winged eyeliner, softly blushed cheeks and nude lipstick. Her sleek open tresses, styled in a middle parting, perfectly rounded off her look.

What Shloka Mehta wore

On the other hand, the badi bahu, Shloka Mehta, exuded regal charm in a classic black suit. The ensemble featured intricate golden sequin floral embroidery all over, with heavily embellished borders at the hemline adding a rich, royal touch. She paired it with matching straight-fit pants and a dupatta adorned with golden borders and delicate floral embroidery, gracefully draped over her shoulder to complete the look with poise.

She accessorised her look with oversized diamond stud earrings and elegant bracelets adorning her wrist. With soft glam makeup and her luscious tresses styled in loose curls with a middle parting, Shloka perfectly rounded off her ethnic look.