Shocking incognito curse on Walmart T-Shirt sends US netizens into frenzy

Walmart found itself in the centre of an embarrassing fiasco when a seemingly innocent eco-friendly T-shirt went viral for all the wrong reasons. The shirt, which appeared to promote recycling, secretly spelled out a highly offensive word, sending social media into a frenzy. With over 2.5 million views on the tweet that exposed the hidden curse, the controversial garment has now become the talk of the town.

The green T-shirt displayed a pro-recycling slogan with the letters "RE" in uppercase, followed by four lowercase suffixes: "cycle," "use," "new," and "think." However, a sharp-eyed customer noticed that the first letters of each word inadvertently spelled out an offensive term C*&%T.

As the tweet gained traction, the sophomoric social media masses had a field day with the incognito curse word.

With some of them wanting to get one, others couldn't stop laughing after discovering the accidental error.

Walmart was left red-faced by the unintended profanity on their clothing. Scrambling to contain the situation, the retail giant swiftly removed the T-shirt from their shelves. "This was not intentional, and the T-shirt has been removed," a spokesperson for Walmart told Newsweek.

The controversial T-shirt was created by the Walmart-owned George fashion brand and had reportedly only been available in Canadian outlets, where it was on sale for just $5. Although the eco-conscious couture has been banned from brick and mortar stores, it is reportedly still available on Amazon and other online retailers for around $20.

With the shirt now in high demand, customers are scrambling to get their hands on the "perfect shirt" before it disappears for good. One viewer guffawed, "Finally. The perfect shirt," while another wrote, "Laughed out loud when I spotted the hidden word. Now I want that tee shirt too. ;)."

This isn't the first time Walmart has had to yank clothing for featuring offensive phrases. In 2017, budget retailer was forced to remove a controversial T-shirt urging violence against journalists from its website, according to a report.

In an era where social media can amplify even the smallest of missteps, Walmart's T-shirt debacle serves as a reminder for companies to be extra cautious with their designs. As for the customers, this wardrobe malfunction has provided a moment of amusement and a unique collector's item for those quick enough to snag the now-infamous shirt.