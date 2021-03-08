Shocking video shows black panther dragging dog away in Coonoor. Watch

A shocking video showing a black panther attacking and taking a dog away has grabbed the attention of netizens. The clip of the incident shared by IFS officer Sudha Ramen took place in Emagundu colony, Coonoor.

“Here a Black Panther visits a fringe habitation and lifts a dog, which is said to be their favourite prey,” reads a part of the caption by Ramen. The video is a CCTV footage that shows the panther slowly walking towards the dog and dragging it away from the frame.

Take a look at the video:

Shared on March 3, the clip has garnered over 25,500 views and several comments. People were shocked to see the video. Some were concerned about the panther’s whereabouts.

