Shocking video shows black panther dragging dog away in Coonoor. Watch

Shared on March 3, the clip has garnered over 25,500 views and several comments.
By Srimoyee Chowdhury
PUBLISHED ON MAR 08, 2021 05:35 PM IST
The image shows the black panther.(Twitter)

A shocking video showing a black panther attacking and taking a dog away has grabbed the attention of netizens. The clip of the incident shared by IFS officer Sudha Ramen took place in Emagundu colony, Coonoor.

“Here a Black Panther visits a fringe habitation and lifts a dog, which is said to be their favourite prey,” reads a part of the caption by Ramen. The video is a CCTV footage that shows the panther slowly walking towards the dog and dragging it away from the frame.

Take a look at the video:

Shared on March 3, the clip has garnered over 25,500 views and several comments. People were shocked to see the video. Some were concerned about the panther’s whereabouts.

What do you think of this clip?

