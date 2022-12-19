Shopkeeper’s saree draping skills stun people, they can’t stop praising him

Wearing a saree perfectly is a skill. Period. There are also videos on the Internet that show people perfectly draping the piece of clothing. More often than not those videos leave people stunned. Case in point, a video shared on Twitter that shows a shopkeeper draping a saree with perfection. Though the video is sped up, it is the man’s incredible skill that has left people stunned. Chances are, the video will wow you too.

“Bro almost made me want to buy it,” reads the caption posted along with the video. The clip opens to show the shopkeeper standing in front of the camera while holding a very beautiful black saree. Within moments, he starts wearing it and does so with utmost perfection.

Take a look at the video:

The video was shared two days ago. Since being posted, the clip has accumulated more than 44,000 views and the numbers are only increasing. Additionally, the video has received over 1,200 likes. People took to the tweet’s comments section to share tons of appreciative comments.

“Skill is commendable,” wrote a Twitter user. “The guy is pretty talented,” expressed another. “My, that's a beautiful saree and he drapes it so expertly,” posted a third. A few others too shared comments saying that the saree is beautiful. What are your thoughts on the video?

