Sikh man’s impromptu dance moves in Miami will leave you impressed. Watch

Dance is something that is universal and doesn’t have any language or culture barriers. It can unite people on the streets and videos of strangers grooving together are always heartwarming to see. Like this video of a Sikh man who has set the Internet on fire with his impromptu dance moves in USA’s Miami. Waking down the street, the man joins a group of people who were dancing and his Hip Hop moves are really impressive to watch.

Saminder Singh Dhindsa posted the video of his dance on his Instagram account which is named turbanmagic. Uploaded five days ago, the video has got more than 4.85 lakh views so far. In the video, he joins the group of people dancing and his moves leaves the crowd impressed. They all start cheering for him.

“When in Miami. Blessed Folks was throwing it down for a video, and the boyz encouraged that I randomly join,” he captioned the video. He also added the hashtags #OneLove #Family #HipHop #Respect to the caption.

Watch the video below:

The post got numerous comments with people praising his dance moves and one hoped that this video goes viral.

“Bro this is your world and we are all just living in it,” commented an Instagram user. “Yassss you are a vibe!!!” posted another. A third commented, “Sami teach me how to be as awesome as you please and thank you.” “I hope this goes viral bhahah,” commented yet another.

The man has over 19,000 followers on Instagram.

What do you think of this impressive dance video?