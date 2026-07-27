Silicon Valley millionaire with 100 crore returns to India for mental peace, now lives in village

Entrepreneur Vineeth K has shared an emotional post on X about a former college mate whose life, he said, changed dramatically despite achieving extraordinary financial success. He shared the story to highlight how financial success can be no substitute for mental peace.

A Silicon Valley success story

A Silicon Valley millionaire returned to India after his personal life unravelled. (Representative Image)

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In a post on X, Vineeth described his college mate as a "self-made dollar millionaire" who built a company in Silicon Valley and earned a fortune.

However, he said the entrepreneur's personal life began to unravel around two years ago. Vineeth described the story as one of the “saddest stories” he has ever heard.

Describing his friend, he wrote: “A self-made dollar millionaire. Built a company in Silicon Valley. Earned a fortune… But 2 years back the way, life fell apart.”

Personal life unravelled

According to Vineeth, his former classmate became caught up in disputes involving his wife, who was also their college mate, as well as her parents and brother. He said the situation led to court cases, depression and being separated from his child.

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{{^usCountry}} The Silicon Valley entrepreneur was not even allowed to see his child. Eventually, he gave up his comfortable life in the US and returned to India, where he now lives in a small village. And despite having more than ₹100 crore in the bank, the US-returnee spends his time focusing on spirituality and healing. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The Silicon Valley entrepreneur was not even allowed to see his child. Eventually, he gave up his comfortable life in the US and returned to India, where he now lives in a small village. And despite having more than ₹100 crore in the bank, the US-returnee spends his time focusing on spirituality and healing. {{/usCountry}}

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"He eventually came back to India," Vineeth wrote.

“Today, he has ₹100+ crore in the bank, but lives in a small village, spends his time in God’s service, and shares videos about healing and surviving…. Most of the videos are not even very thoughtful, you can hear the struggle in his voice,” he added.

'Protect your mind as much as your wealth'

Reflecting on the experience, Vineeth said he had seen "a couple of more such cases", arguing that money cannot make up for the loss of emotional well-being.

"No amount of money can compensate for the absence of mental peace. Protect your mind as much as you protect your wealth," he wrote.

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The post resonated with many social media users, prompting conversations about the limits of financial success and the importance of mental health. Others, however, urged caution against making assumptions about an individual's circumstances based only on what is shared online.

How internet reacted

The post led to many people commiserating with the entrepreneur’s struggle.

“Your consciousness is the real wealth,” wrote one person. “Mental peace and a good night sleep are highly underrated,” another said.

“This hits hard. Money can buy a lot of things, but not the quiet that comes from a settled mind and healthy relationships. Protecting mental peace should be non-negotiable,” an X user agreed.

(Also read: NRI back from US shares ‘hard hitting’ conversation with childhood friend: ‘Said something that stuck in my chest’)

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