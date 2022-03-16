Singer lost her income due to pandemic. Now she successfully runs a food stall in Gujarat

Since the beginning of the pandemic, many people have had to switch careers in order to make ends meet. Especially artists, like singers or dancers, whose income was solely dependent on performing in live shows, were quite badly hit during this time. This video uploaded on Instagram shows the story of one such woman who used to sing but had to switch to running a food stall owing to the pandemic and its financial challenges.

The video opens to show the woman at her food stall in Jamnagar, Gujarat. She is seen making some frankies that have now become all the rage because of how hard she has worked to make it this way. She can be heard talking about her struggles since the beginning of the pandemic with a smile on her face as she now successfully runs this food stall.

“A girl who lost her earning space due to a pandemic still proved that women are multitaskers. She is a singer by profession but after restrictions on social gatherings, she was not able to earn for survival. She never wanted to become helpless and she started a food stall. She is running it successfully and is known as “Frankie Woman” also she is inspiring others not to lose hope even in difficult situations,” reads the caption to this video.

Watch the inspiring video right here:

This video was posted on Instagram around seven days ago and it has so far garnered almost 28,000 likes. It has also gathered many comments from people who couldn’t stop praising this woman’s grit and determination.

An Instagram user took to the comments section in order to write, “Kudos to all the women who turn their pain into power.” “Her voice is brilliant” reads another comment. It is complete with a few fire emojis. A third comment reads, “More power to her.”



