Home / Trending / 'Singing cop' whom Akshay Kumar praised shares tale of his journey. Watch
trending

‘Singing cop’ whom Akshay Kumar praised shares tale of his journey. Watch

The policeman, Rajat Rathor, is creating a buzz again after he shared his journey in a video posted on Instagram by Humans of Bombay.
By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON SEP 09, 2021 02:17 PM IST
The image shows the policeman named Rajat Rathor.(Instagram/@officialhumansofbombay)

If you have been using the Internet for quite some time now, chances are you know about Delhi’s ‘singing cop’ who earned applauds from Akshay Kumar. The actor praised him after his rendition of the song Teri Mitti from the movie Kesari went viral. The policeman, Rajat Rathor, is creating a buzz again after he shared his journey in a video posted on Instagram by Humans of Bombay.

“You can always have the best of both worlds…. Just keep trying!” reads the caption shared along with the video. The video opens to show Rathor explaining how his mother loved singing and his father was a policeman. He explained that he got his interests from both of them. We won’t give away too much, so take a look at the video that showcases his story.

RELATED STORIES

Since being posted some 20 hours ago, the share has gathered nearly 37,000 likes and counting. It has also accumulated tons of comments.

“Keep growing, it's beautiful to see how you are working and taking you passion along with you,” wrote an Instagram user. “You inspire me,” shared another. “Wow,” expressed a third. Many also shared heart or fire emoticons to showcase their reactions.

Here’s the post that Akshay Kumar shared to praise the ‘singing cop’:

What are your thoughts on the video shared by Humans of Bombay?

 

