Sister’s gets scooty in surprise from her brother. Watch her emotional reaction

A video showing the sweet bond of love between a brother and a sister has left people feeling emotional. The video shows the sister’s sweet reaction to her brother gifting her a two-wheeler. There is a possibility that the video will tug at your heartstrings too.

Instagram user@ aishwarya_bhadane posted the video on her page. “Pure love. First ride,” she posted while sharing the video. The clip opens to show the sister opening a box and getting surprised after seeing a set of keys kept inside it. Her brother, standing beside her, signals her towards a new scooty parked nearby.

The video was posted some a few days ago. Since being shared, the clip has accumulated close to 10 million views and counting. The post has also received several likes. People posted various comments while reacting to the video.

“I love that moment when a person can't handle their happiness and shows it in tears of joy,” wrote an Instagram user. “Salute to that brother,” expressed another. “Love my sister, what a beautiful moment,” posted a third.

