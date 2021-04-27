Six-year-old’s skateboarding video may give you the never-give-up attitude you need today





Some videos on the Internet showcasing kids partaking in some tough activities are the apt examples of positivity. This Reddit video showing a 6-year-old attempting to skateboard with perfection is the perfect addition to that. The clip may leave you all charged up to go on with the day.

The video starts with Mia trying to practise a perfect land while skateboarding. After multiple attempts she manages to land with almost precision and what makes the video more adorable is her expression.

Take a look at the video:





Shared some six hours ago, the clip has garnered over 2,500 upvotes and several reactions. People flooded the comments section with appreciative words and lauded her never-give-up attitude. Many also pointed out how skilled she is considering her age.

“More skilled than probably 90% of people already and she’s 6. Nice!” wrote a Reddit user. “That is literally so adorable! Go Mia!” cheered another. “My ankles broke by looking at this video,” commented another.

What do you think of this clip?

