Sky turns green in South Dakota, looks like a scene from a sci-fi film

Have you ever noticed how the sky looks at the beginning of or during a storm? It is usually grey and at times it even turns red. However, due to an unusual phenomenon, residents of South Dakota witnessed a bizarre occurrence – green coloured sky. Caused during a certain kind of storm, the the green sky left people surprised. Many captured incredible images and shared them on Twitter.

What caused the sky to turn green is a type of wind storm called derecho that is associated with rapidly moving showers or thunderstorms, reports a blog by the National Weather Service.

“I think it caught a lot of people’s attention because the sky did have that very unique green color to it,” Peter Rogers, a meteorologist with the Weather Service’s office in Sioux Falls, told the New York Times. “Because of the unique color that it did exhibit, I’m guessing that it will probably be a topic of discussion for quite a long time,” he added. He also explained that though green skies often indicate strong hail, for this particular storm in South Dakota that was not the case.

People soon took to Twitter to share pictures of the rare sight. Just like this one shared by an individual. “Green Sky’s all of a sudden in South Dakota USA,” wrote a Twitter user and posted these images:

Green Sky’s all of the sudden in South Dakota USA … pic.twitter.com/BxMIolG6mZ — ⚡️hamaryah Ban Yahawadah 𐤔𐤌𐤓𐤉𐤄 (@eddiedevonne) July 5, 2022

Here's what another individual shared:

Going green this evening as a powerful derecho sweeps through Sioux Falls South Dakota with damaging winds and hail pic taken by Jaden #sdwx pic.twitter.com/DhW4yn8Dn5 — Brandon Houck (@HouckisPokisewx) July 6, 2022

This individual simply posted, “Green skies in South Dakota” and tweeted:

Green skies in South Dakota pic.twitter.com/3yUDzDOR1z — Olaf ☦️🇫🇮 (@IntermariumNews) July 6, 2022

“While it is relatively common to see these green skies, especially in the Plains, the skies associated with the severe storms that pushed through Sioux Falls during the afternoon of July 5th appeared even greener than normal,” Isaac Longley, a meteorologist at AccuWeather, told Daily Mail.

“This of course caught the attention of many who had never seen skies so green. In this particular case, the green skies lasted for around 10-20 minutes as the storms approached the city of Sioux Falls,” he added.

