Sleeping kid hears AR Rahman’s Mallipoo, instantly wakes up and starts vibing. Watch

We all have that one song that we love to hear and vibe to. Turns out, for this one-year-old, it is AR Rahman’s Mallipoo - or at least this video shared on Instagram suggests so. The clip shows the little one instantly waking up on hearing the song and vibing to it. Chances are, the video will leave you grinning from ear to ear and also saying aww.

Instagram user Vijo Varghese posted the video. “My 1 year old waking up from sleep and vibing instantly to @arrahman ‘s #mallipoo,” reads the caption posted along with a video.

The clip opens to show the kid lying on a woman’s shoulder and sleeping. Within moments, she hears the song and instantly wakes up. The rest of the video shows her vibing to the hit track.

Take a look at the video:

The video was posted last month. Since being shared, the clip has gone viral. Till now it has accumulated close to 9.8 million views and the numbers are only increasing. The share has also received several likes and comments.

Here’s how people reacted to the video:

“Cutest,” posted an Instagram user. “That smile,” shared another along with a heart emoticon. “How sweet. My son is like this too,” commented a third. “This is super cute,” wrote a fourth. Many reacted through heart emoticons. What are your thoughts on the video?