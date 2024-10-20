Menu Explore
'Sleepless nights, lost work-life balance': Delhi entrepreneur’s success mantra for 'dream life' receives backlash

ByMahipal Singh Chouhan
Oct 20, 2024 03:31 PM IST

A 23-year-old Delhi entrepreneur, sparked debate by sharing his sacrifices for success, facing criticism for promoting unhealthy work ethics.

A 23-year-old entrepreneur has ignited a heated online debate following his candid post about the sacrifices he has made in pursuit of success. In his post, Delhi-based entrepreneur Kushal Arora highlighted his long work hours and sleepless nights, framing these choices as essential steps toward achieving his “dream life.”

A 23-year-old Delhi entrepreneur faced backlash for sharing sacrifices made for success online. (Instagram/Kushal Arora)
A 23-year-old Delhi entrepreneur faced backlash for sharing sacrifices made for success online. (Instagram/Kushal Arora)

“I am 23 years old, earning over $500,000 annually. While others my age were partying, I was working sleepless nights, missing out on social activities, and dealing with failures. But I made that choice,” he stated, implying that his intense lifestyle was a necessary part of his journey to inspire others.

Check out the post here:

Here's how the internet reacted

Despite his intentions, Arora’s post received backlash from social media users who accused him of glorifying an unhealthy obsession with success and wealth. Many users expressed concern that his message could create undue pressure on younger generations. One user remarked, “You lived your life; they are living theirs. Not everyone dreams of earning that much, and there’s no need to make it a competition.”

Another user challenged entrepreneur’s mindset, stating, “Just because this approach worked for you doesn’t mean it applies to everyone. There are different paths to success, and not everyone should be forced to chase wealth at the expense of everything else.”

One comment read, “I was partying at that age and now earning more than what you have mentioned. If it is working for you, it doesn’t mean it will work for everyone. Many dedicate their lives to play for India, but only 11 qualify.”

Despite the criticism, some users voiced support for Arora’s dedication. “Many 23-year-olds are still partying, chilling, figuring out, and taking it easy! Kudos to you for setting a great example for this generation,” said one user.

In response to the backlash, Delhi-based entrepreneur maintained his position, stating, “I am just sharing my journey of retiring from my parents when I was just 19. If that’s creating any pressure on young people, they can happily mute my content. But my target audience is young people looking for motivation.”

As of now, Arora's post has amassed over 243,000 views, with the numbers continuing to rise.

