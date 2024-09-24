'Why are you still here?' Entrepreneur sparks debate over question to those 'ranting' about India

The Hyderabad-based co-founder of Holistic Wealth has started an explosive debate on social media by suggesting that people who continuously find faults with India should leave the country. Niraj Dugar’s post proved to be deeply polarising as dozens of respondents supported him while others said that questioning the government does not amount to criticising the nation. A Hyderabad-based entrepreneur has started a debate on social media with his divisive post (Representational image)(Pexels)

“One question for people who continuously find faults in India. Why are you still here?” Dugar asked on X (formerly Twitter).

His post received nearly 50,000 views in a matter of hours as many offered their take on this divisive subject.

“We criticise to improve”

Dozens of respondents said that their criticism is constructive feedback, not an indictment of the nation. Others pointed out the crucial role played by questions in a democracy as they allow space for dissent and encourage accountability from the government.

“This is a wrong question to ask. It assumes everyone has an option to move. Finding faults is perfectly fine with the intent to change and hold people responsible,” said Praveen.

“We criticize to improve, you cope to stay mid,” wrote X user Hari. “If you want to live in a country where residents never criticize anything, please go to North Korea,” X user Aman suggested.

London-based Arnav Gupta wrote: “The answer is so simple: Because I want it to improve. Because I care. But people like this make it very clear that they simply prefer if we leave rather than let things improve, so I've started taking that hint now.”

“Ah because it’s their country, and if there’s a fault, they can’t turn blind eyes. Additionally getting rid of passport isn’t as easy as changing jeans. Not all have the luxury of doing so,” said Priyesh Sharma.

Dugar dismissed these arguments by saying that people who rant against India are doing little to improve their situation themselves.

“Yes. So the folks who rant consistently should be doing something to improve it, right? What are they doing? Constant rant is much easier than changing jeans for sure,” he said in response to Sharma.