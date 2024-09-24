Thai official drew government salary while singing in nightclub… for 10 years

A government official in Thailand is accused of receiving a salary and bonuses for ten years without ever performing a full day of work. According to a report in South China Morning Post, the official skipped work for a decade and instead focused on his singing gig at a nightclub. A Thai government official is accused of singing in a club instead of going to office (Representational image)

The official, who was not named in the report, held a position at the Disaster Prevention and Mitigation Department in the Ang Thong province of Thailand. However, he never showed up to work except occasionally when he would be summoned to office to receive a reprimand and sign paperwork at the mayor’s request. This was actually a ploy to avoid scrutiny while continuing to receive a full salary and additional bonuses.

The report indicated that the unnamed official would spend his nights singing at a club. Exhausted after staying up all night, he would skip work in the morning.

However, he was never fired from his government job.

His luck ran out after a Facebook page called Watchdog exposed his double gig. The exposé has raised fresh concerns about corruption in Thailand’s public sector, although the local government has not yet reacted to the incident.

The incident, and the government’s lack of response, has sparked outrage on social media, with many calling for the employee’s immediate dismissal from service and other punitive action.

This is not the first instance of an employee getting paid while doing little to no work. Last month, in an anonymous post, an Amazon techie claimed that he has earned ₹4.5 crore while doing “zero work.”

On the other hand, a woman in France recently sued her company for giving her no work but paying her a full salary for 20 years.