Sleepy doggo’s priceless expression after hearing favourite words may leave you

Going out for a walk is probably the one thing that can readily excite most of the doggos. This Instagram video is a solid proof of that notion. Shared by Miguel Gutierrez, the doggo’s face is bound to leave you giggling hard.

The clip starts with the text ‘whisper your dog’s favourite word and record their reaction’ appearing on the screen. As some suspenseful music plays in the background, the doggo’s human softly whispers ‘walkies’. We won’t give away the fun part so take a look at the clip and be prepared for the hilarious expression:

Shared on April 12, the video has garnered over 2,000 views and several reactions. People were amused by the doggo’s expression and showered their love for the pooch in the form of heart emojis.

“He is ready to RUN!” wrote an Instagram user. “My man came back to life,” commented another. “The audio was meant for this,” said a third.

What do you think of this video?

